Dorothy Nell Kimberlin, age 88, of Sherman, TX, passed away at Wilson Jones Hospital, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Dorothy was born on October 24, 1931 in McKinney, TX.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Richard Crim & Debbie of Terrell, TX, Terry Crim of TX, her sister; Sue Samuels of McKinney, TX, other extended family and many friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

