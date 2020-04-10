Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
DOROTHY PARISH Obituary
Dorothy Parish, 98, passed April 8, 2020.
She is survived by her son Leon Parish and his wife Sandra and by son Ron Parish. Dorothy has three grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held private for family only with Pastor Mike Adalian, Officiating. The family has requested for the services to be recorded and will be posted the following day on Dorothy's, obituary wall for family and friends to view.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020
