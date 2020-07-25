1/
DOROTHY PAULINE WILSON
Dorothy Pauline Wilson, age 82, of Kingston, OK, passed away at her residence, on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Her loving family was with her.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; Debra Garcia of Kingston OK, Dan Hall of Montague, Texas, David Hall of Madill, OK, her six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, her sister; Vickie Krahl of Denton, TX, her brother; David Stallings of Carrolton, TX, other extended family and many friends.
No services are planned at this time
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
