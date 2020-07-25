Dorothy Pauline Wilson, age 82, of Kingston, OK, passed away at her residence, on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Her loving family was with her.

Left to cherish her memories are her children; Debra Garcia of Kingston OK, Dan Hall of Montague, Texas, David Hall of Madill, OK, her six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, her sister; Vickie Krahl of Denton, TX, her brother; David Stallings of Carrolton, TX, other extended family and many friends.

No services are planned at this time

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store