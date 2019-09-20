Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Joshua's Crossing
Denison, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ray Underhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ray Underhill

Send Flowers
Dorothy Ray Underhill Obituary
Dorothy Ray Underhill, 90, of Whitesboro, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Medical City in McKinney.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Joshua's Crossing in Denison. Pastor John Matey will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service.
She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Kennedy of Sherman, Sandy Stover of Sherwood Shores, and Kathy McMillan; brothers, Robert Tuttle of TN, Jerry Tuttle of Lewisville, Bill Tuttle of Irving; sister, Lorraine Tuttle of Sheveport, LA; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries