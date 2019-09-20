|
Dorothy Ray Underhill, 90, of Whitesboro, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Medical City in McKinney.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Joshua's Crossing in Denison. Pastor John Matey will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service.
She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Kennedy of Sherman, Sandy Stover of Sherwood Shores, and Kathy McMillan; brothers, Robert Tuttle of TN, Jerry Tuttle of Lewisville, Bill Tuttle of Irving; sister, Lorraine Tuttle of Sheveport, LA; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019