|
|
Dorothy 'Virginia' Watkins, 78 of Gordonville, TX, went home to be with Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 23, in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Pastor Jamie Reed officiating.
Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Virginia was born June 2, 1941 in Bowie to Murphy and Dorothy (Parr) Scruggs. She graduated from high school in New Castle, OK, and attended Cowley Junior College. On January 1, 1961 Virginia married Richard 'Bill' Watkins in Bowie.
As a young woman she enjoyed babysitting, then worked as a librarian for Cedar Vale and Clearwater, KS public schools. Virginia then worked as a clerk for Dillard's, in Sherman, TX, then as a cashier at Walmart in Gainesville, TX.
For some years, Virginia taught a Sunday school class in Arkansas City, AR. Virginia enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, reading and camping. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Mitchell Scruggs.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bill Watkins of Gordonville, TX; children, Sherry Timmons and husband Robert of Pearland, TX, and Rick Watkins of San Angelo, TX; siblings, Gloria Berry and husband Donnie of Watauga, TX, Timothy Scruggs and wife Liz of North Richland Hills, TX, and Peggy Scruggs of Grandview, TX; grandchildren, Brendon Tripp and wife Barry of Missouri City, TX, Maria Tripp and Andy Zuppan of Emeryvilla, CA, and Johnathan Pagan of Midland, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019