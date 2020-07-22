Born November 23, 1937 to James Marion (Buster) Culpepper and Lorena Ivy Culpepper in Collinsville, Texas.
Married Thomas (Tom) Worsham, Sr., June 29, 1956 in Collinsville United Methodist Church.
Survivors: Rikki Evans, husband Don, of Collinsville, Texas; Rhonda Worsham of Seminole, Texas and Thomas Worsham, Jr., wife Marva, of Collinsville. Grandson, Nicholas Evans and wife Emily of Whitesboro, Texas, great-granddaughter Ava Evans of Whitesboro. Siblings, Jerry Culpepper, Sue Hanning, Sandra Plummer, a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Buster and Lorena Culpepper, husband of 57 years Tom Worsham, Sr., siblings Baby Buster Culpepper, Jim Culpepper, Merzon Culpepper, and Steve Culpepper.
When Tom and Dorothy gave birth to their son, Tom Jr., he was born a "blue baby" and was incubated for a period of time. Tom went to the chapel at the hospital and prayed. He vowed to dedicate their lives to children; and that they did. From Sunday school, school parents, PTA, camp fire girls, boy scouts, park board, school sponsored extra-curricular activities, Collinsville Library, vacation Bible School, and a community daycare center, The Playhouse to many more.
For generations Dorothy cared for children of all ages. Her love for children is her legacy. Her vision of what a community could be when the children are nurtured and guided by love and guidance is evident. Her "kids" are still her kids. As parents and grandparents now, Dorothy's "kids" have fond loving memories of her care.
One day last summer, at the daycare, Dorothy was helping fill-in. After nap-time Dorothy was seen with a duck row of toddlers marching and singing to get their diapers changed. That was her. The Pied Piper and the children happily followed. She could calm the crying frustrated child with a lap and gentle voice, while redirecting another child into the right direction. She filled vacation Bible School with more children and teachers than her small church had seen in decades. She read books to the children and mesmerized them by her voice. She and Tom established a bus ministry to gather the children and take them to church on Sunday morning.
If you knew Dorothy, and you were one of her "kids" or a parent of; she still remembered you. She still considered you as hers. She would smile, rocking in her chair and suddenly speak of one of her "kids" with which she had reconnected on Facebook.
Dorothy requested to have a memorial service in her church, Collinsville United Methodist. She planned songs, prayers, and music. She was organized. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the charity of your choice
.