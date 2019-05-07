Doris Dean (Armstrong) Colson, age 81, entered into eternal life on May 5, 2019, at her home in Denison, Texas.

Doris was born September 23, 1937, in Denison, the younger daughter of Pearl (Pilgrim) and Walter Armstrong. She married Donald Ray Colson on September 21, 1962, and became mother to twins, Jim and Kim, in 1965.

After years of being a devoted, stay-at-home wife and mother, she worked at Redpath Apparel, but then found her true passion working in the DISD Food Service. She was passionate about cooking for and serving the students of Hyde Park Elementary, and later at Denison High School. Her goal each day was to be kind and understanding to each student, and would often say, 'Mine may be the only smile they see today'. Nothing would make her day more than to see a former student and receive a big hug and thank you for being their 'lunch lady'.

Doris was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and provided her unconditional love to all that were in her life.

Doris is survived by her children; Jim and Kim Colson; grandchildren Melissa, Kourtney, Tanner and Jagger Colson; great-grand child Liam Brittan; sister Erma Floyd; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Doris is preceded in death by her first child, Estelle Marie Gailey, her parents, and husband Don.

There are no services planned at this time.

Doris's family would like to extend their love and gratitude to the amazing nurses and staff at Guardian Hospice for their wonderful care during the last year.

Personal condolences may be made to the family at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on May 7, 2019