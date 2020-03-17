|
Douglas B. Wright, Jr. of Allen, Texas passed away March 6, 2020 at the age of 73.
He was born on October 22, 1946 to Douglas B. Wright and Elizabeth J. (Crosbie) Wright in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated from Littleton High School in Colorado in 1965 and went on to attend the University of Texas at El Paso. After college, he was drafted into the Army where he served in Germany as a radio operator. Douglas married Kimberly Elaine MacManus on March 12, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a District Manager for Steak and Ale for over 15 years, and worked in the restaurant industry for over 20 years. Douglas went on to open the Wright Insurance Agency in Sherman, Texas, where he worked alongside his wife until retirement in 2011.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Wright of Allen, Texas; son, Douglas B. Wright, III and wife, Shannon of Allen, Texas; daughter, Jennifer Michelle Koenig and husband, Kurt of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Sara Lynn Wright of Plano, Texas; son, David Linden Wright of Brooklyn, New York; six grandchildren, Katie, Evan, Micaya, Ally, Ryan and Michael; and numerous other loving family members and friends. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Elizabeth Wright; stepson, Corbin McManus; and sister, Margaret "Peggy" Boyce.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. A committal service is to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020