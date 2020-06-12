Douglas Francis Bohannan, 56, entered into eternal life, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Mr. Bohannon was born March 25, 1964, in Peoria, Illinois the son of Donald Francis and Ella (Pryor) Bohannan. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and car races. But he especially loved spending time with his family. Douglas worked in construction, and he could fix anything. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Bohannan leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Mary Bohannan of Sherman, TX; sons, Douglas Alan Bohannan-Burger (Terra) of Denison, TX; Kyle Wade Bohannan of Sherman, TX; Tracy Bohannan of Florida; daughter, Kristina Lois Raines of Achille, OK; grandchildren, Ashley Wright, Angela Collins, Phillip Collins, Jada Burger, Austin Burger, Arabelle Huddler, and Brielle Huddler. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Bohannan will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at The Refuge in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.