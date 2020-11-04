Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERMAN–Douglas Ray Childs, Jr., 43, of Sherman, died October 29, 2020 at Brentwood Place Four in Dallas, TX. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Lavada Owens-Childs, children; ThiaLae, and ThiaLynn Franklin, one granddaughter, siblings; Felicia Childs, Christina Childs, Demel Ray, Anita Moore, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be 11:00am Saturday November 7, at Harmony Baptist Church in Sherman. Family Visitation will be Friday November 6, from 6:30pm – 7:30pm at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.

