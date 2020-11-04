SHERMAN–Douglas Ray Childs, Jr., 43, of Sherman, died October 29, 2020 at Brentwood Place Four in Dallas, TX. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Lavada Owens-Childs, children; ThiaLae, and ThiaLynn Franklin, one granddaughter, siblings; Felicia Childs, Christina Childs, Demel Ray, Anita Moore, and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be 11:00am Saturday November 7, at Harmony Baptist Church in Sherman. Family Visitation will be Friday November 6, from 6:30pm – 7:30pm at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 4, 2020.