SHERMAN-Douglas Ray Childs, Jr., was born on October 18,1977 in Denison Texas, to Douglas Ray Childs Sr., and Madelene Alexander Childs (Shaw).
He accepted Christ at an early age while attending Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Doug attended Denison Public Schools, and Grayson County College. He was licensed to preach in 2002 and was ordained in July of 2014. He had a passion for music, and singing. Douglas married on June 5, 2015.
Doug was called from labor to reward on October 29, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Lavada Owens Childs, daughters ThiaLae and ThiaLynn and granddaughter Jahayra, sisters; Felicia Childs, Christina Childs, Demel Ray and Anita Moore, and a host of relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00am Saturday November 7, at Harmony Baptist Church in Sherman.
Family Visitation will be Friday November 6, from 6:30pm – 7:30pm at the funeral home.
Social Distancing Guidelines will be enforced.
The Childs Family is under The Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman (903) 893-6110. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.