Douglas E. Smith took his place at the Lord's table Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was born on November 1, 1943 in Boswell,OK. He was a lifelong resident of Denison, TX.
Doug was a classic car enthusiast. He was the most proud of his 77' Corvette! He and wife Geneva enjoyed many good trips. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years. Geneva, his daughter Tammie Wantroboa, step- daughter , Tisha Brown, stepson,Terry Washburn, grandchildren, Douglas, Letz, Jacob Wantroba, Justin Wantroba, Madison Washburn, Charltin McGowen, and Tanner Lodge, five great grandchildren, brothers, Lee Smith, Gene Smith, and Jim Branch, and numerous nieces. and nephews.
Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.