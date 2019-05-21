|
Douglas 'Bubby' Terrell, 56, of Plano, died May 17, 2019 in Plano.
A viewing will be 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne. All are welcomed to attend and celebrate Doug's life.
He is survived by his children, Josh Terrell, Parker Terrell, and Miranda Terrell; siblings, Vicki Florez of Van Alstyne, and Nancy Terrell of Fort Smith, AR; step-children, Clinton Reed, Franklin Clark, and Shawna Clifton; and nine grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 21, 2019
