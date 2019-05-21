Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
Douglas "Bubby" Terrell


1962 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Douglas "Bubby" Terrell Obituary
Douglas 'Bubby' Terrell, 56, of Plano, died May 17, 2019 in Plano.
A viewing will be 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne. All are welcomed to attend and celebrate Doug's life.
He is survived by his children, Josh Terrell, Parker Terrell, and Miranda Terrell; siblings, Vicki Florez of Van Alstyne, and Nancy Terrell of Fort Smith, AR; step-children, Clinton Reed, Franklin Clark, and Shawna Clifton; and nine grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 21, 2019
