Douglas Wayne Emory
Wayne Emory, Dad, Grandpa Wayne,
Great Grandpa Wayne
Douglas Wayne Emory, most remembered by the name of Wayne Emory, a lifelong resident of Sherman, Texas, peacefully passed away on February 26th 2020 surrounded by his family.
Wayne is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Pasty Jo Duke Emory; his three sons, Mike (Carolyn) Emory, Steve (Penny) Emory, and Scott (and Susie) Emory; his son-in-law, John Doherty; his twelve grandchildren, Zack (Heather), Steven Shane (Naomi), Amanda (Daniel), Clyde (Ruby), Machel (Chris), Jessica (Blair), Patrick, Laura (Jesse), Alyssa (Cody), Sean, Daniel, and Amy(Jay); his eleven great-grandchildren Emma, Jayden, Gabriel, Aden, Ollie, Easton, Abigail, Lela, Ryder, Rhett, and Wylder; and his sister, Mary Janice Kirk. He is predeceased by his parents, Chieftain Henry Emory and Demie Marie McGuire Emory; his siblings Johnny Emory, Lois (William) Binns, Hennrietta (Buck) Rogers, and Vernon (Peggy) Emory; and his only daughter, Alicia Ann Doherty.
Wayne was born on March 15th 1935 in Millerton, Oklahoma. He attended grade school in Durant, Oklahoma, and then when his family relocated to Sherman, he found his permanent home. Luckier than most, Wayne met his soulmate, the love of his life, Pat, the age of 13 years young, later married on June 20th 1954 in Sherman, Texas, and would love her until the end. They were happily married for over 65 years and they enjoyed traveling often and visited many places including Alaska, Cozumel, England, and Scotland. Wayne was a pilot, owned a small aircraft, and enjoyed flying throughout his entire life.
Wayne was a masonry contractor for 63 years. He started his career building houses and eventually opened his own company, Wayne Emory Masonry Inc, and soon after was building 32-story high rises in Texas' largest cities. One of his favorite projects was the Sherman Democrat building (currently known as the Herald Democrat in Sherman). He never compromised on the quality of work he provided to his customers. In his own words "I would rather do a small job well than a large job poorly." He was a stickler, passionate about his beliefs to do right versus wrong, and stayed excited about the future. In addition to his main business, and at his own expense, he opened a masonry school because he did not want the craft of quality masonry to disappear. He was a pioneer at heart and built much of his first masonry equipment, including his first mortar mixer. His career brought him complete joy and he was always happy when working.
Family was everything to Wayne. He was a loyal brother, uncle, cousin, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He devoted his life to raising a family from the moment his first son was born in 1955. Next came his only daughter, always his baby girl. Then came the troublemaker, on whom he blamed his gray hair. Then came the final baby boy, who made their family complete. When his children started families of their own they fit into his life seamlessly and effortlessly, as if they were his own. His twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren were his greatest blessings and he would brag endlessly on each of their accomplishments.
In his grandchildrens' eyes: "Words can't say enough about the man we loved so much. He wasn't hard to find in a crowd; he would have on his two-pocket shirt, suspenders, and blue jeans – always. A man among men, a towering presence in any room he entered, it was hard not to remember Wayne Emory, so much so that most of us are known around town as "Wayne's kin." It's not hard to find the words to describe the man known to us simply as "grandpa". Compassionate, forgiving, understanding, and patient are NOT them. Familiar, loving, strong, and ornery are. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss or cater to him, but you wouldn't know it from hearing him complain. He could almost always be seen hiding behind his trademark scowl, but those who knew, those who were lucky enough to hear his deep, genuine laugh could always see the brightness behind his eyes. The love he felt for his family wasn't often spoken, but was betrayed in the absolute attentiveness with which he listened, the warmth of the hug he always had waiting, and the effort he placed into keeping up with every one of his extensive family. He was a man of few words, but if he spoke, you listened. Still, a man whose actions truly spoke louder than his words, he placed immense value in an honest day's work well done. A man to whom accuracy and honesty were its own reward, and every moment was a teaching one. If he was stubborn it was because he believed he knew what was best for you. If he was gruff it was because he believed you could achieve more. And if he was a little short-tempered it was because he knew you knew better. Though he sternly believed that parents should make the rules, when our parents said no he would sneak us beef jerky and peppermint patties from his secret stash in the vault when we would visit him at work. He taught us to play solitaire and freecell and would count our ribs to make sure they were all still there. And he would never let us forget to give him a hug. He is the one responsible for our strength and determination to never give up, and the one to blame for our fierce mindsets and our stubborn belief in right and wrong. The glue that kept our family together 'through thick and thin, and through richer and poorer', he held our hands when we were hurting, lifted us up when we were falling, and held us tight when we wanted to run. A great man, he always saw the bigger picture. Wise and intelligent beyond his humble provenance, he set the bar high on what it means to succeed. A role model and a leader to all of us, we admired him greatly. We are grateful and blessed to spend the rest of our lives in the family that he built as he did everything, with a bit of care, a lot of hard work, and his own two hands. We'll miss you, grandpa"
A family visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, February 28 at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. The graveside funeral will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 29 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. The service will be officiated by Gary Emory. Following the service, the family invites you to a celebration of Wayne's life at the Waldo Family Center, next to Waldo Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Zack Landon Emory, Steven Shane Emory, Clyde Robert Doherty, Patrick Wayne Emory, Daniel Worthington Emory, Daniel Mark Knox, Michael Ciaccio, and William Schmitz. Honorary pall bearer is Bill Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Houston or The Salvation Army or a . The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020