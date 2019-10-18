|
On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, the Lord called Douglas Wayne Rowden, 79, to his heavenly home.
Mr. Rowden was born July 23, 1940 in Lubbock, Texas the son of Ernest and Callie (Baker) Rowden. He married Barbara Sue Dudley in 1959 and she passed in 2004. He later met ,Andrea Lee McKissick, and they married in 2007. Douglas was a die hard Texas Tech fan. He worked many years for the City of Lubbock in the Water Maintenance Department. After retiring they moved to Pottsboro, Texas, where he and Andrea have made many friends. Douglas helped at the Resale Barn putting up groceries for them on the shelves.He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Georgetown Baptist Church. He will be remembered for driving his golf cart in the church parking lot. Douglas was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Rowden leaves behind his family, wife, Andrea Rowden of Pottsboro, TX; daughter, Rhonda Scoggins and John Wells of Durant, OK; daughter, Dee Lynna DeBard and husband, Greg of Pottsboro, TX; step son, Andy Morris of Van Alstyne, TX; step daughter, Angie Phipps and husband, Craig of Princeton, TX; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, four step grandchildren and three dachshunds. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Barbara and his son, Trent Rowden.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Georgetown Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Hancock officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the church. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, in Lubbock Cemetery in Lubbock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Georgetown Baptist Church Building Fund.
Condolences may be registered online at fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the directions of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019