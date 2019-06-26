Doyle Ray Harris, age 81, passed away on June 20, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. He was born on March 24, 1938 to Ivan and Fannie Maye Belcher Harris, in Sanger, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Herman Harris; his step-fathers, Homer Beavers and Ray Myers.

Doyle was a servant for Christ and a very active member of LaRue Baptist Church. He enjoyed wood working as a hobby. Doyle loved his kids and grand-kids so very much and enjoyed spending quality time with them.

Survivors include his wife Jeanne Harris; his sons, Ray Harris Jr., and wife Kelly, Ivan Lynn Harris and wife Leann; his siblings, Helen Owens and husband Charles, Joe Harris and wife Janice, Doris Canales and husband Oscar, Mary Alice Vawter, Charles Harris and wife Becky, Jack Harris and wife Sally, David Harris, Lena Weger and husband Gordan, Ronnie Beavers and wife Fran and Tommy Beavers; his grandchildren, Nikki Lynn Sweeny and husband Mark, Jason Harris, Aaron Harris and Crystal Hambrick, Tyler Harris and Wesley Duncan; great-grandchildren, Faith, Parker, Olivia, C.J., Dylan, Markie and Skylar:

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to LaRue Baptist Church Building Fund.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. at LaRue Baptist Church on June 26, 2019. Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Olin Boles and Josh Wilkin officiating. Burial to follow at LaRue Cemetery.

Arrangements by Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary