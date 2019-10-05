|
Funeral Services for Doyle Wayne Chapman, age 82, of Dodd City, Texas will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Dodd City Baptist Church in Dodd City, Texas under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Haney will officiate the service. A Masonic Graveside will follow at Dodd City Cemetery. Doyle passed away on October 1, 2019 at Clyde
W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham, Texas.
Doyle was born on March 5, 1937 in Dodd City, Texas, the son of J. C. Chapman and Zora Dell Clay Chapman. He lived in Dodd City most of his life, beginning school at Hilger Elementary and graduating from Dodd City High School in 1954. He joined the United States
Air Force after high school. Doyle attended East Texas College from 1976 till 1980 where he earned his bachelor's degree. He went on to teach for Dodd City ISD from 1980 till 1993. Doyle married Loretta Faye Dulaney in 1961. They were married for over 30 years before her
passing in 1993. Doyle was a member of Dodd City Baptist Church. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Lions Club for many years. Doyle enjoyed being a boy scout leader and liked to go hunting. He was often seen playing dominos, a pastime he enjoyed immensely. Doyle had a great sense of humor and always maintained a winning attitude even in the midst of challenges that most people could not have handled. He loved to write tall tales, and funny poetry, as a teacher and coach he mentored a lot of our community leaders. Doyle was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him. Doyle is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Jimmy Leon Chapman.
He is survived by his sons, Dusty Chapman and wife Ann of Dodd City, Texas and David Chapman and wife LaTonna of Midland, Texas; brother, Donald Glen Chapman and wife
Donna of Paris, Texas; sisters, Sharron Head and husband Ed of Dodd City, Texas and Sheila Johnson and husband Bob of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Justin Eichler and wife Tifni, Hunter Layne Chapman, Dulaney Chapman, and Meghann Maggret; great-grandchild, Tinslee Eichler; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Larry Kinkade, Matt Fosher, Gary Mills, Lance Taylor, Teddy Fry, and Casie
Partridge.
The family will receive friends at Dodd City Baptist Church in Dodd City, Texas at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019