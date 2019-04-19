Drucilla Dickerson DeArmond, age 99, of Denison "graduated" on April 16th, 2019. She was born June 19, 1919 to John Henry Dickerson and Betha Abernathy Dickerson in Bells, TX. Dru is survived by four children, Jim Freeman of Denison, Martha Donowho and her husband David of Denison, John Freeman of Winona, TX and Kirk Freeman of Murchison, TX. Additional surviving family members include six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Dru grew up in Sherman and attended Austin College where she graduated in 1941 majoring in History and Political Science with a minor in English. Dru was extremely active at Austin College heavily involved in no less than 13 different clubs and organizations including 3 years as a Kangaroo Yell Leader, a member of the Kangaroo Staff, Alpha Delta Chi Sorority and Kappa Gamma Chi literary society.



Dru married Ray Kirk Freeman on June 21, 1941 in Sherman and raised their four children primarily residing in Denison where she enjoyed a fulfilling career as a public school educator for 22 years teaching 3nd grade at Houston Elementary for much of her career. She was an avid lover of golf and played locally for most of her adult life and was active in the Red River Ladies Golf Association. Dru enjoyed a long relationship with Camp Fire Girls serving as waterfront director at summer camps for a number of years.



Dru was preceded in death by her husband Ray Freeman and second husband George L. DeArmond.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Stone Brook Assisted Living and Dignity Home Hospice for their exceptional service to Dru.



A memorial Service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 427 W. Woodard at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 22nd with a reception to follow at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Dru's name be made to the Denison Education Foundation, 1201 South Rusk, Denison, TX 75020 – attention: Lisa Crawley.



Personal condolences may be made at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019