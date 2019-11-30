|
|
Duane Edmond 'Pops' 'Tiny' Carey, age 68, of Sherman, TX, passed away, surrounded by loved ones, at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1951 in Sacramento, CA to Eugene Carey and Eula Fay Gilley Carey. He married hellen Worley on august 28, 1983 in Sherman, TX. He worked as an automotive, diesel mechanic and welder. He served his country in the United States Air force. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Pops was a handy man and could repair anything he needed too. He was a great mechanic and enjoyed working on vehicles. His fur babies were very special to him, but his grandkids were his pride and joy and he never tired of them being around. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife, Hellen Carey of Sherman, TX; his children, Windy Whitehead of Bonham, TX, Stormy Allen and James of Southmayd, TX, Bradley Bounds of Sherman, TX, George bounds and Lisa of Sherman, TX, Yolanda Carey of Tacoma, WA, a special daughter, Lynnette Cordell; his sisters, Anita McDaniel and Robert of Sherman, TX, Nancy Carey of Sherman, TX; ten grandchildren, Anjelica, Zakree, Bailey, Michael, Rahven, Dustin, Jacob, Mikayla, Ty, Leah; six great-grandchildren, Otis, Iris, Emori, Valor, Thea, Winslet, other extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Eugene and Eula Carey and a granddaughter; Shelby Dawn.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to s.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 30, 2019