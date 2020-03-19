|
|
Funeral Services for Duane "Doodle" Gibbs, age 83, of Ivanhoe, Texas will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Wise funeral Home Chapel. Bro. James Rogers will officiate. Burial will follow at Duplex Cemetery in Ivanhoe, Texas. Doodle passed away early Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 at Medical City of Plano in Plano, Texas.
Doodle was born on August 21, 1936 in Tulip, Texas, the son of Charlie Shufford "Shuff" Gibbs and Rena Mae Eskue Gibbs. He graduated from North Fannin High School in Ivanhoe, Texas. Doodle went to Auctioneer school after high school. He was an Auctioneer for 45 years. He married Jan Kueckelhan on June 22, 1956 in Corinth, Texas. Doodle and Jan had a collaborative and caring relationship. It was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. Together they raised two wonderful children. They were together for 63 years before his passing. Doodle was a member of the Duplex Baptist Church. He was a person of faith and lived life serving others. Doodle was an inspiration to all who knew him. There was nothing he liked better than an interesting conversation with a good (or new) friend. He could have an engaging conversation with anyone. It was often said that there wasn't a stranger that Doodle didn't know-or a smile kept to oneself. He was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. His indomitable spirit encouraged his family and friends to persist in the face of many struggles. He was a pillar and mentor of the community. Doodle's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Doodle's kind spirit, faith in God, and zest for life will live on through them. Doodle is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Mary Kae Gibbs Chaffin, brother, Floyd Ray Gibbs, and sisters, Phyllis Dean Gibbs Russell and Rita Lou Gibbs McRae.
Doodle is survived by his wife, Jan Gibbs of Ivanhoe, Texas; son, Jacky Gibbs and wife Robin of Tulip, Texas; son-in-law, Bob Chaffin of Ivanhoe, Texas; sister-in-law, Nell Gibbs of Bonham, Texas; brother-in-law, Jerry Wayne McRae of Ivanhoe, Texas; grandchildren, Cody Gibbs and wife Rachael, Carson Gibbs, Dale Chaffin, Gerald Chaffin, and Julie Chaffin Cooper; great grandchildren, Tyler Cooper, Lainey Cooper, Peyton Cooper, Harley Jo Chaffin, Breyer Chaffin, Dixie Chaffin, Avreigh Chaffin, and Landreigh Chaffin; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Breyer Chaffin, Tyler Cooper, Carson Gibbs, Cody Gibbs, Gaylen Gibbs, and Scott Gibbs.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Austin, Stanley Austin, Greg Cook, Mike Darnell, Johnny Eskue, Tommie Eskue, Victor Gomez, Dennis Keeton, Gibbs Keeton, Dean Lackey, Charles Mallicote, Bo McCraw, Steve Mohundro, Corkey Riemer, Stan Waldrop, and Joe Shaw.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel.
Donations can be made in Doodle's honor to the Duplex Baptist Church.
Online guest register at www.wisefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020