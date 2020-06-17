Felton "Duane" Jones, age 57, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Allen, Texas.

Mr. Jones is survived by his family, wife of 37 years, Laura Errico Jones of Denison, TX; sons, Kyle Jones of Denison, TX and Charlie Jones of Pottsboro, TX; six grandchildren, and sisters, Patty Jones of Denison, TX and Sherry Jones Johnson of Russellville, AR.

A Celebration of Life Service, for Duane, will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Texoma Event Center in Denison, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the service to help with celebration expenses.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

