DUANE SCOT ANDERSON
Duane Scot Anderson, age 69, of Denison, TX, passed away at his residence on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Left to cherish his memories are his children; Chris Anderson & Michelle Mercer, Duane Anderson & Dee, Bryan Anderson, Graig Anderson, his sisters; Shirley Morasco, Sharon, Sharon Woodard & Herb, his brother; Darryl Anderson & Deborah, his five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.
The family is planning a private service.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 1, 2020.
