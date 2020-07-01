Or Copy this URL to Share

Duane Scot Anderson, age 69, of Denison, TX, passed away at his residence on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Left to cherish his memories are his children; Chris Anderson & Michelle Mercer, Duane Anderson & Dee, Bryan Anderson, Graig Anderson, his sisters; Shirley Morasco, Sharon, Sharon Woodard & Herb, his brother; Darryl Anderson & Deborah, his five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.

The family is planning a private service.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store