Duane Wallace Heatley died peacefully on December 4, 2019 at his home just as he wanted. Duane was born on January 16, 1945 to Joe and Mildred Heatley in Sherman, Texas. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1963 before earning a bachelor's degree at the University of North Texas and a master's degree at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He was a high school English teacher first in Denison and then in Cleburne. He also taught at Grayson College. A love of literature and the written word brought him to teaching. He retired in 2011 after teaching for 39 years. Duane loved history, especially family history and that of Texas and Grayson County. He was the family genealogist and maintained a close relationship with his large family. In addition to being very active with St. Mary's Catholic Parish in Sherman, he also served on the boards of the Grayson County Historical Society and the Canon Cemetery in Van Alstyne. He was a master storyteller known for his intelligence, wit and humor.
Duane is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joanne Harrison Heatley, his daughter, Sarah Heatley McGrane, his son, Jeff Heatley, and his grandsons, Will Heatley and Gavin Neasbitt. Also surviving Duane is his sister, Nina Heatley Woolard of Boerne and her husband, John and their 3 children; his brother, John Heatley and his wife, Laurie of Orlando, FL; his stepsister, Judy Brown Bryant of Dallas and her daughter; his sister-in-law, Debbie Harrison Thorman and her husband Loss and their 2 daughters all of Denton, TX; his sister-in-law, Dianne Harrison Patterson and her husband, Don of Dallas; as well as many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Jeff and Ida Starnes and Beulah and Zach Davidchik; his parents Joe Heatley and Mildred Starnes Gregory, and his stepmother, Naomi Heatley Williams.
At Duane's request, his body will be donated to the UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. A private funeral mass will be held followed by a larger Celebration of Life gathering for Duane on or around his birthdate. Details to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Duane's honor may be made to the Canon Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 732 Van Alstyne, Texas 75495 or the .
A special thank you to Meghan McGovern and Home Hospice.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019