Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERMAN–Mr. Dudley J. Harrell, Jr.,62, of Sherman died on Saturday October 10, at The Terrace in Denison. He is survived by his children; Gina Veal (Terry) of Sherman, Jeremiah Ruff (Peetie) of Denison, siblings; Marilyn Thompson, Edward Harrell, John Harrell, and his 9 grandchildren. Mr. Harrell was cremated accordingly to his wishes. The Harrell family is under the personal care of the Cravens Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store