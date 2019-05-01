Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Dustin Lee "Dusty" Banks


1990 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Dustin Lee "Dusty" Banks Obituary
Dustin 'Dusty' Lee Banks, 28, of Whitesboro died Thursday April 11, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Fisher Funeral Home in Denison and no services are planned at this time. To leave condolences for Dusty's family, please visit www.fisherfh.com.
He is survived by his wife Callie Banks, sons Liam Banks, DeClan Banks and daughter Ariah Cole all of Whitesboro; mother Debbie Banks of Collinsville and sister Geneva Barrett of Azle.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2019
