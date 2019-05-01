|
Dustin 'Dusty' Lee Banks, 28, of Whitesboro died Thursday April 11, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Fisher Funeral Home in Denison and no services are planned at this time. To leave condolences for Dusty's family, please visit www.fisherfh.com.
He is survived by his wife Callie Banks, sons Liam Banks, DeClan Banks and daughter Ariah Cole all of Whitesboro; mother Debbie Banks of Collinsville and sister Geneva Barrett of Azle.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2019
