Dustin Robert Green, age 34, of Cartwright, OK, passed away after a very tragic accident in Colbert, OK on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Left to cherish his memories are his father; Donald Joe Green II of Mineral Wells, TX, his brothers; Donald Joe Green III of Cartwright, OK, Zachary Green of Cartwright, OK, Colby Green & wife Crystal of Cartwright, OK, his sister; Darlene Starr, his step-mom; Sheila Starr, numerous nieces & nephews, other extended family and many friends.

The family is planning a celebration of life, with the date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.

