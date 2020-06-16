DUSTIN ROBERT GREEN
Dustin Robert Green, age 34, of Cartwright, OK, passed away after a very tragic accident in Colbert, OK on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Left to cherish his memories are his father; Donald Joe Green II of Mineral Wells, TX, his brothers; Donald Joe Green III of Cartwright, OK, Zachary Green of Cartwright, OK, Colby Green & wife Crystal of Cartwright, OK, his sister; Darlene Starr, his step-mom; Sheila Starr, numerous nieces & nephews, other extended family and many friends.
The family is planning a celebration of life, with the date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Colbert
107 Burney Street
Colbert, OK 74733
580-296-4663
