Dwayne 'Runt' Vansickle, 66, of Bennington, Okla., died Friday, November 8, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Boswell. David Kautt will officiate. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Boswell. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel in Durant.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Harper of Paris; siblings, Dwight Vansickle of Boswell, Okla., Sue West of Brownwood, TX, Pauletta Flowers of Windom, and Barbara Monks of Ivanhoe; and one grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019