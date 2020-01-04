Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for DYLAN GOTCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DYLAN GOTCHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DYLAN GOTCHER Obituary
Dylan Gotcher, 47, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, with her family by her side.

Dylan was a loving wife, mother, friend, and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She and her husband, Shannon Gotcher, spent most of their time at Grayson County Speedway. She and Shannon enjoyed camping. They recently visited Alaska, a long-time dream for them both. Dylan did not know a stranger. She was friendly to everyone. She always helped those in need.

Dylan is the daughter of late John Maxwell and Nikki Addison. She is survived by her husband Shannon Gotcher, of Denison, Texas; daughter Brandi Hill and husband, Jeffrey Hill of Sherman, Texas, sons James Anderson II of Denison, Texas, Kyle Gotcher and wife, Maggie of Calera, Oklahoma, sister, Jordan Walker of Dallas, Texas, brother, Stacey Maxwell of Sanger, Texas, biological mother, Sylvia Hart of Denison, sister, Jennifer Thompson husband, John of McKinney Texas, father-in-law, Tom Gotcher and wife, Velma of Soldotna, Alaska, and father-in-law, Marvin Lietz of Denison, Texas, step father, Tim Addison of Coppell, TX, Grandmother Tess Burrows of Gainesville, TX; grandchildren JD Anderson III, Bradlee Hill, Emma Morris, and Aiden Wilson, niece, Kaia Corscadden and nephew, Tripp Thompson, and numerous friends that loved her dearly. Dylan will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff on the SICU floor at WNJ, for their compassionate care during this time.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DYLAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -