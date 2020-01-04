|
Dylan Gotcher, 47, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, with her family by her side.
Dylan was a loving wife, mother, friend, and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She and her husband, Shannon Gotcher, spent most of their time at Grayson County Speedway. She and Shannon enjoyed camping. They recently visited Alaska, a long-time dream for them both. Dylan did not know a stranger. She was friendly to everyone. She always helped those in need.
Dylan is the daughter of late John Maxwell and Nikki Addison. She is survived by her husband Shannon Gotcher, of Denison, Texas; daughter Brandi Hill and husband, Jeffrey Hill of Sherman, Texas, sons James Anderson II of Denison, Texas, Kyle Gotcher and wife, Maggie of Calera, Oklahoma, sister, Jordan Walker of Dallas, Texas, brother, Stacey Maxwell of Sanger, Texas, biological mother, Sylvia Hart of Denison, sister, Jennifer Thompson husband, John of McKinney Texas, father-in-law, Tom Gotcher and wife, Velma of Soldotna, Alaska, and father-in-law, Marvin Lietz of Denison, Texas, step father, Tim Addison of Coppell, TX, Grandmother Tess Burrows of Gainesville, TX; grandchildren JD Anderson III, Bradlee Hill, Emma Morris, and Aiden Wilson, niece, Kaia Corscadden and nephew, Tripp Thompson, and numerous friends that loved her dearly. Dylan will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff on the SICU floor at WNJ, for their compassionate care during this time.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020