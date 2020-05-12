|
Dylan Matthew Trail was born on June 15, 2001 at Durant, Oklahoma to Matthew Wayne Trail and Shanda Lea Romans Taylor. He passed away on May 7, 2020 in Haskell, Texas at the age of 18 years.
He is survived by his mother, Shanda Taylor of Durant, Oklahoma; father, Matthew Trail (Diane Breeden) of Hendrix, Oklahoma; sisters, Makayla and Hanna Trail of Durant; brothers, Brandon and Anthony Taylor of Denison, Ricky Trail II of Hendrix; step-sister, Katelyn Johnson of Hendrix; step-brothers, Kaleb and Brandon Johnson of Hendrix; step-sisters, Candice Barker and Tamara Shields of Denison; grandparents, Carla Trail and David Perry of Durant; great-grandmother, Delores Stanley of Bells; daughter, Kinsley Lemons; uncle, Cody Adair; aunt, Kristy Glidewell; aunt, Alisha Blanton; uncle, Eddie Stanley; and nephew, Greyson Boney. He was preceded in death by his great-great-grandparents, Lee and Allene Hanna; and his uncle, Ricky Trail.
Funeral Services will be held 11AM Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Hebron Baptist Church, Bells, Texas. Officiating will be Brother Roger Speers. Pallbearers will be Matthew Trail, Jimmy Bledsoe, Cody Adair, Brandon Taylor, Anthony Taylor, Jerry Smith, David Wills, and David Perry. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery, Bells, Texas. A private visitation will be held by the family. Due to Covid-19 social distancing will take place at the services.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at mullican-little.com
