Dylan Thomas Jones, 26, peacefully entered into the presence of his Heavenly Father on June 28, 2019. Beloved son and brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Dylan was cherished, treasured, and loved beyond all measure.

First born son and grandson, Dylan came into this world overwhelmingly loved. He was always quiet and so very smart. When he became a big brother, he flourished. His loving attitude and care for his family showed as he quietly shared his life with his siblings. His brother, Dalton, was the world to him. The two of them, despite their 6 year age difference, were inseparable. Dylan was a wonderful student and loved to learn. After graduating from Sherman High, he attended UT Dallas where he achieved a Bachelors Degree in Biology. College came easy as Dylan learned more about himself and he enjoyed the freedom and friendships he made there. After college, he started working as a scribe in the ER, which filled his life with excitement and interest. He loved the art of medicine and learned as much as he could, reading books and articles and discussing cases with the doctors. When he wasn't working he enjoyed gaming, reading, or spending time with his girlfriend, Justine Booher. The two of them loved movies, cooking a good meal in the kitchen, but mostly just loved being together.

Dylan loved his life, his family, his job, and his Heavenly Father. He is preceded in death by his beloved grandmothers Jackie Reppond and Kelly Abernathy.

He is survived by mother and stepfather, Karen and Robert Aguirre; father and stepmother Thomas and Brande Jones; siblings, Dalton, Katlyn, Jaxon, Amanda, and Matt; Grandparents, Tom Abernathy, Weldon Reppond, Mike and Betty Jones. Aunt and uncle, Kathy and Charlie Jenkins; cousins Rebecca and Brendan Smith.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 6 to 8pm July 2, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 10 am July 3, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. Rev. David Murphy will officiate. Burial will follow at Westhill Cemetery in Sherman.

