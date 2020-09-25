DENISON-Rev. Earl H. Oglesbee, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020 at his home.
Earl was born in Thomaston, GA on September 2, 1931 to James Arthur and Lois Lee Oglesbee. He was a graduate of Robert E Lee High School in Thomaston, GA. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He married the love of his life Myrtice Ann Farr on June 28, 1953. Most of his life was spent serving the Lord. He was pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Denison for 40 years.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtice; his parents; J.A. and Lois Oglesbee; brothers Mickey and Dewey Oglesbee.
Earl is survived by a sister, Janelle (Bootsy) Oglesbee Vaughan; 4 children; Terri Deweber and husband Johnny, Keith Oglesbee and wife Ivy, Marty Oglesbee and wife Becky and Rebecca Shastid and husband Lloyd. He has 15 grandchildren: Steve and Shane Deweber; Scott, Matt, Jason, Michael, Jessica and Travis Oglesbee, Kathleen Petty, Brittany Stephens, Cody Horn, Candy Meadows, Garrett Burton, Brittany Hicks, and Taylor Shastid along with 24 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Denison, TX. Services are under the direction of American Funeral Service. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.