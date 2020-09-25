1/1
EARL H. OGLESBEE
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DENISON-Rev. Earl H. Oglesbee, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020 at his home.
Earl was born in Thomaston, GA on September 2, 1931 to James Arthur and Lois Lee Oglesbee. He was a graduate of Robert E Lee High School in Thomaston, GA. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He married the love of his life Myrtice Ann Farr on June 28, 1953. Most of his life was spent serving the Lord. He was pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Denison for 40 years.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtice; his parents; J.A. and Lois Oglesbee; brothers Mickey and Dewey Oglesbee.
Earl is survived by a sister, Janelle (Bootsy) Oglesbee Vaughan; 4 children; Terri Deweber and husband Johnny, Keith Oglesbee and wife Ivy, Marty Oglesbee and wife Becky and Rebecca Shastid and husband Lloyd. He has 15 grandchildren: Steve and Shane Deweber; Scott, Matt, Jason, Michael, Jessica and Travis Oglesbee, Kathleen Petty, Brittany Stephens, Cody Horn, Candy Meadows, Garrett Burton, Brittany Hicks, and Taylor Shastid along with 24 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Denison, TX. Services are under the direction of American Funeral Service. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved