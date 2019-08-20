|
|
Earl R. Hutcherson (Husband, Dad, Grandaddy) died August 7, 2019 peacefully at home. He was born May 22, 1930 to Earl R. and Aline Hutcherson. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1952 where he lettered in football and track. After graduating from Tech, he served in the Air Force. On July 24, 1954 he married Jan Edwards; they were married 57 years. Jan died on their anniversary in 2011. Earl worked in the Petroleum Industry, Pool Manufacturing, and Christian Music business and he was the "Delivery Boy" for the Denison and Sherman Medicine Shoppe for several years.
Earl is survived by daughters and husbands: Kim and David Huntsman, Lisa and Steve Langford, Shawn and Wayne Odum and son Rick and wife Veronica Hutcherson; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Kathy Howell of Sunrise Home Health; Betty, Alexis, Ariana, Toni, Dennis, Renee, Amanda, and Dori of Home Hospice of Grayson County, First Baptist Church of Sherman Ministry of Encouragement and the Grayson County Veterans Affairs.
We want to thank you all for treating Dad with love, dignity and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Home Hospice of Grayson County and VFW Post 2772 Buddy Poppy Fund, which goes to help veterans in our community. (PO Box 505 Sherman, TX 75092)
Published in The Herald Democrat from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2019