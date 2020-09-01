Earl Willis Lovelace, age 86, passed away on 08/28/20 after a ten year battle with cancer. He was born in Lubbock, TX on 08/01/1934 to Roy and Lena Lovelace. The family moved to Grayson County when Earl was a year old. His father was a farmer/rancher in the Dorchester and Luella areas and his mother was a homemaker.
Earl graduated salutatorian of his eighth grade class in Dorchester. However, there were only two students in the class. He went on to graduate from Sherman High School in 1951 and North Texas State University in 1955. He received a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity.
After college, Earl joined the U.S. Army where he served two years active duty in New Orleans, LA attached to a U.S. transportation unit. He then spent an additional two years in the Army Reserves.
After discharge, Earl went to work for the Sherman Chamber of Commerce. In his role as assistant manager, he worked alongside officials from IBM on the construction and opening of the Sherman IBM plant in 1958-59. He later went to work for IBM as a sales representative in their electric typewriter division. He spent the last 35 years of his working life as a sales representative for Haber Fabrics in Dallas, TX. He traveled extensively in the U. S., Hawaii and Alaska doing textile trade shows.
Earl lived on Lake Texoma for many years and had a passion for boating. He used to say that Mark, Donna and Michael learned to water ski before they started school. After retiring in 2006, he continued to enjoy traveling, boating, feeding deer in his back yard and watching the Dallas Cowboys. However, these activities pale in comparison to spending time with his beloved companion Gabby, a teacup Yorkie that was the light of his life. Earl spent several years serving on the Board of Directors of Summer Cove HOA. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge. Since early childhood, Earl and his family were members of Dorchester Baptist Church. After moving to Sherman, he and his parents became charter members of Crutchfield Heights Baptist Church. For the last few years Earl has been a member of Preston Community Church at Lake Texoma.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Lovelace; his son, Dr. Michael Lovelace; his step-son, Mark Pierce; his step-daughters, Kim Smith and Shawna Maine; his grandsons, Brandon Smith, Mark Lovelace and Matthew Lovelace; his granddaughter, Brandi Lamb and his children's mother, Barbara Lovelace. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lena Lovelace.
Services will be held at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, TX. Visitation will be September 1, 2020 from 6-8 pm. The service will be on September 2, 2020 at 10:00 am. Graveside service with military honors will immediately follow at West Hill Cemetery. Officiating the service with be Brother Bill Schultz of Preston Community Church and Steve Rice of First Baptist Church of Sherman. Pallbearers will be Butch Ballard, Ted Butler, Bill Lane, Russell Maine, Bill Murphy, Robert Slagle and Bill Smith. Please make any memorial donation to the charity of your choice
.