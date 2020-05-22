|
Earnest Eugene "Gene" Bennett, was born at home in Hunt County to James Clifford and Edna Mae Wilson Bennett on October 22, 1938 and died on May 16, 2020 after several years of failing health.
He was a 3 sport letterman at Terrell High School and a husband and father of two when he graduated from North Texas State University (now UNT) - quite a trip for a young man. He worked for Texas Instruments for many years as a Quality Control Manager, traveling to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Puerto Rico and Mexico while only speaking English.
Gene will be remembered by his family and friends as a fun loving guy who loved people and always knew about the latest and greatest places to eat or to party. His favorite places to vacation were Las Vegas, Mexico and Hawaii. He spent most of his spare time at Lake Texoma, listening to music or just hanging out.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janis; his daughter, Ligeia Mechelle Reeves (Steve) and his son, Kirk Bennett (Debbie); five grandchildren: Steven (Beth) Reeves, Alex Reeves, Jessica Bennett Campbell (Chris), Shelby Bennett and Trevor Bennett; 4 great grandsons: Lucas, Josh, Jacob Reeves and Logan Campbell; siblings: Jerry Don Bennett, Charlene Bennett Jones (Ben); sister-in-law, Wanda Bennett and many nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Bennett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Restland Funeral Home, Dallas, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 22, 2020