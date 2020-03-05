Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345

EARNEST L. HEAD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EARNEST L. HEAD Obituary
DENISON–Earnest L. Head, 96, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence in Denison.
Earnest was born in Colbert, OK on January 17, 1924, the son of A.C. and Ola (Weger) Head. Earnest and Oma Louise Bowers were married in Denison, TX in July 1943. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a cabinet builder, working for Miller Wood Work and Foster Cabinet Shop. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the VFW.
Earnest is survived by his wife of 76 years, Oma Louise Head of the home; son, Teddy Head of Denison; daughters, Mary Dickson of Denison and Donna Babcock of Salem, OR; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, William Head, Cleo Head and Ray Head.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Garden of Memory Cemetery in Colbert, OK with Reverend Keith Taylor officiating. Serving as his pallbearers will be Jon Pulis, Mark Huff, Matt Lasuzzo and Ryan Pulis.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EARNEST's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -