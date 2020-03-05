|
|
DENISON–Earnest L. Head, 96, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence in Denison.
Earnest was born in Colbert, OK on January 17, 1924, the son of A.C. and Ola (Weger) Head. Earnest and Oma Louise Bowers were married in Denison, TX in July 1943. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a cabinet builder, working for Miller Wood Work and Foster Cabinet Shop. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the VFW.
Earnest is survived by his wife of 76 years, Oma Louise Head of the home; son, Teddy Head of Denison; daughters, Mary Dickson of Denison and Donna Babcock of Salem, OR; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, William Head, Cleo Head and Ray Head.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Garden of Memory Cemetery in Colbert, OK with Reverend Keith Taylor officiating. Serving as his pallbearers will be Jon Pulis, Mark Huff, Matt Lasuzzo and Ryan Pulis.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020