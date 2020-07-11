Earnest Sinor a loving husband, father and grandfather died Wednesday July 8, 2020, in Denison, Texas at the age of 87.

Earnest is survived by his wife, Shirley Sinor of the home, daughter, Marcia Grove of Calera, Oklahoma. Son's, Steven Sinor of Kemp, Oklahoma and Bruce Sinor of Ardmore, Oklahoma. 3 Grandsons, 2 Granddaughters. Along with 18 great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends Friday, July 10th, 2020, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home, 121 North 5th, Durant, Oklahoma. Funeral services for Earnest Sinor will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 10:00 AM at the Kemp Church of Christ in Kemp, Oklahoma with Jan Kelly officiating. Following the service will be internment at Kemp Cemetery.

