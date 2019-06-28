|
Earnesteen Devers Anderson, 78, of Shreveport, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Christus Highland Hospital in Shreveport.
A homegoing celebration will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her husband, Lorenzo Anderson; sons, Sando Anderson (Crystal) of Shreveport, LA, and Shaun Anderson (Ja Shana) of Grand Prairie; brothers, Charles Devers Sr. of Greenwood, LA, and Oscar Devers (Val) of Greenwood, LA; sisters, Laverne Flanagan (Louis), Jeraldine Burdette of Greenwood, LA, grandchildren, Jasmine, and Jurnee.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 28, 2019