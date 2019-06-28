Home

Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Reposing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Forest Park Funeral Home
1201 Louisiana Ave
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
717 Stateline RD
Waskom, TX
View Map
Earnesteen Anderson Obituary
Earnesteen Devers Anderson, 78, of Shreveport, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Christus Highland Hospital in Shreveport.
A homegoing celebration will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her husband, Lorenzo Anderson; sons, Sando Anderson (Crystal) of Shreveport, LA, and Shaun Anderson (Ja Shana) of Grand Prairie; brothers, Charles Devers Sr. of Greenwood, LA, and Oscar Devers (Val) of Greenwood, LA; sisters, Laverne Flanagan (Louis), Jeraldine Burdette of Greenwood, LA, grandchildren, Jasmine, and Jurnee.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 28, 2019
