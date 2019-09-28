|
|
Earnestine Huber Addington was born April 7, 1931, in Grand Saline, Texas, to E.M. and Carrie Springer Huber. She married Evert Lee Addington on September, 20, 1948, in
Nevada, Texas. They were married for 69 years till his death in January 2018. Their union produced 44 descendants to the 5 th generation.
She passed onto the presence of the Lord on September 25, 2019 surrounded by family at her home. Earnestine was ardent Christian who faithfully walked with the Lord. She was a loving wife and fiercely devoted mother to her children.
She is survived by her son, Delbert Addington and Gracie of Savoy, Texas; daughters, Sandy Childers and Bud of Savoy, Texas, Rose Talley and Calvin of Savoy, Texas, Gail Bolden and Marty McDonald of Savoy, Texas; and daughter-in-law, Laura Sue Addington of Sherman, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Bobby Huber and wife Bettye of Celina, Texas, L.D.
Huber of Trenton, Texas, Lee Huber of Richardson, Texas; Sister,, Margie Kinnamon of Ferris, Texas. Brother in law, Walter Lee Addington and Ida Edmonds of Van Alstyne, Texas; and sister in law, , Pasty Cloe of Princeton. And numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Evert Lee Addington; parents E.M. and Carrie Huber; Son, Gerald Addington; grandchildren, James Lee Childers, Jr. Denise Childers, and Angela Caldwell; great-grandson, Dakota Trey Trotter; one sister and three brothers; and a special friend like a granddaughter, Shelly Cox.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 30,2019, at First Baptist Church Savoy, Texas. Officiating the service will be Pastor Chris Merritt and Brother Bill Sessom. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Climax, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Mullican-Little Funeral Home in Bells, Texas.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 28, 2019