Ernestine Kelly Randle, age 74 formerly of Denison died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Houston Hospital.
Funeral services were held March 9 in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Richmond. Burial was in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Richmond, Texas.
Surviving are her husband Henry; children Rhonda, Monique, Corey; six grandchil ren; four great-grandchildren, sister Shelia and brother Edward.
Arrangements by Gooden Funeral Home of Rosenberg, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019
