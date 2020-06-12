Graveside funeral services for Echo Ellen (Wagner) Penland-Jackson will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, June 15 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Penland-Jackson took her place in Heaven on June 10, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1948 in Quincy, Illinois to Betty Joyce (Leeper) Wagner and Virgil Gaylon Wagner. She was the oldest of two sisters.
She wasn't born in Texas, but she got here as soon as she could. She contributed to her new community by working as an aide at Sherman Community Hospital and later as a child care-giver. While raising her children with her husband, William Edmond "Ed" Penland, she gained her certification as a substance abuse counselor and worked at House of Hope for several years. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of completing college, earning a Bachelors from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and a Masters in Social Work from University of Texas at Arlington. As a social worker, she worked with residents and their families at the Chapel of Care Nursing home and later with MHMR of Texoma. She went on to get her Early Childhood teaching certification and taught at Head Start until she retired. Even after retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher in local school districts.
Echo's life was devoted to helping others, especially in her own family. She loved visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Betty and Everett Turner, her father, Virgil Wagner, her sister, Kris Sharet, as well as her husband, William "Ed" Penland. She is survived by her children and their partners, David and Virginia McConnell, Mary Sturgeon and Ferdinand Buendia, Katherine and William Semple, and John and Whitney Penland, as well as grandchildren Chance, Ryan, Tamara, Will, Joy, Sara, Alex, and Jack, and great-grandchildren Kaydence and Braxton.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
She wasn't born in Texas, but she got here as soon as she could. She contributed to her new community by working as an aide at Sherman Community Hospital and later as a child care-giver. While raising her children with her husband, William Edmond "Ed" Penland, she gained her certification as a substance abuse counselor and worked at House of Hope for several years. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of completing college, earning a Bachelors from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and a Masters in Social Work from University of Texas at Arlington. As a social worker, she worked with residents and their families at the Chapel of Care Nursing home and later with MHMR of Texoma. She went on to get her Early Childhood teaching certification and taught at Head Start until she retired. Even after retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher in local school districts.
Echo's life was devoted to helping others, especially in her own family. She loved visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Betty and Everett Turner, her father, Virgil Wagner, her sister, Kris Sharet, as well as her husband, William "Ed" Penland. She is survived by her children and their partners, David and Virginia McConnell, Mary Sturgeon and Ferdinand Buendia, Katherine and William Semple, and John and Whitney Penland, as well as grandchildren Chance, Ryan, Tamara, Will, Joy, Sara, Alex, and Jack, and great-grandchildren Kaydence and Braxton.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.