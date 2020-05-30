SHERMAN–Edwin Ray Huckabee of Sherman passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center. He was born on September 17, 1936 in Sherman.

Ed is survived by his wife Barbara, his daughter Sandra Jobe of Sherman, grandsons Wesley Rogers of Sherman and D.J. Rogers of Tom Bean, along with great-grandchildren Macy, Caden, and Landon, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and three brothers, his first wife Fannie Mae, and his beloved son, Paul Ray Huckabee, and two aunts.

Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked 32 years at Burlington Industries and 12 years for Sherman ISD. Ed was known for his hard work ethic and for his love of roses, flowers, and tomatoes. He will be dearly missed by all.

Viewing is scheduled on Monday, June 1st at 10:00am at Waldo Funeral Home followed by services at 11:00am.

