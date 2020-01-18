|
On January 12, 2020 Eddie Royce Burnett died at the age of 68 at Faith Presbyterian Hospice Hospital .
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 41 years Terry Burnett. His children are a daughter Stefani Burnett of Dallas, his three sons Chris Burnett and wife Emily of Dallas, Kyle Burnett and wife Stephanie of Little Elm and Jeff Burnett of Dallas, five grandchildren and three greatgrandchildren; one brother Larry Burnett and wife Cindy of Edgewood, three sisters, Linda Burnett of Garland, Terri Hayhurst of Garland and Tammy Turcotte and husband Raymond Turcotte of Rowlett and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Lavon Drive Baptist Church in Garland on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 1:30pm in the gym. The family will receive friends in the Coleman Center from 12:00pm-115pm. Lavon Drive Baptist Church is located at 1520 Lavon Drive, Garland, TX 75040. Burial will be at DFW National Cemetery on Tuesday January 21 at 10:15am.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020