Eddie Clarence Crocker of Howe, TX entered into the arms of Jesus on Friday morning, April 3, 2020, at the age of 77. Eddie took his last breath surrounded by family.
He was loved by his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Eddie was born on November 30, 1942 in Seagoville, TX to Clarence and Phebe Crocker. He graduated from Springlake-Earth in 1961.
Eddie is survived by his current wife, Gay Nell Moree of Springlake, TX; two daughters, Henri Ann Gonzales and husband Joe of Carrollton, TX, and Carlena "Shorty" Rhymes and husband Alton "Squirrel" of Howe, TX; his eight grandchildren, Christian Rhymes and wife Jocelyn of Sherman, TX, Addie-Jo Rhymes of Amarillo, TX, Emerson Rhymes, Memphis Rhymes, and Ayden Rhymes all of Howe, TX, Enrique Gonzales, Emilio Gonzales, and Elias Gonzales all of Carrollton, TX; his sister, Edith Chapman of Abilene, TX; his nephew and caregiver, Thom Hanson of Bynum, TX; and many other nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
Eddie was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Treva Jo Crocker; his parents, Clarence and Phebe Crocker; his sisters, Daisy Crocker-Hanson and Effie Hickey; his brothers, Robert Crocker, Raymond "Buster" Crocker, Elmer "Tubby" Crocker, Raymond "Ray" Hanson, James "Pete" Crocker, David "Dub" Crocker, Joseph "Joe" Crocker; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
In Eddie's lifetime, he served in the United States Army as a MP in the Vietnam Conflict. Eddie enjoyed farm work in Springlake-Earth, TX, and surrounding areas before moving to California where he enjoyed working with special needs children and young adults. Then, Eddie moved back to Texas and started working for Anderson-Clayton, Kraft Foods, AGP, and Presco all of Sherman, TX for a total of thirty-four years before retiring. After retirement, he spent his time camping, travelling, playing cards, and 42 at the gin. He was also a member of First Baptist of Howe, TX, the XYZ Club of Howe First Baptist, and the First Baptist Church of Springlake, TX.
Due to this tragic pandemic, there will only be a grave-side service for immediate family. The remaining family and friends will have a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Cancer Center or Veteran's Organization of your choice. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2020