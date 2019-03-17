Home

Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel
511 W Fm 120
Pottsboro, TX 75076
(903) 786-6316
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel
511 W Fm 120
Pottsboro, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel
511 W Fm 120
Pottsboro, TX
View Map
Eddie Lee Armstrong Obituary
POTTSBORO - Eddie Lee Armstrong, 66, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Community Living Center Bonham VA, Bonham, Texas. He was born December 28, 1952 to Elmo H and Betty Smith (McGuire) Armstrong in Denison, Texas. Shortly after graduating Pottsboro High School Eddie enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a musician (steel guitar player) and a carpet installer by trade. Eddie was of the Baptist faith, a member of the VFW and American Legion. He is survived by Nora Welch of Celeste, Texas, his children; son, Robert Morrow of Austin, TX, daughters; Ami Futtrell of Mansfield, TX, Julie Futtrell of Sacramento, CA. and Rebecca Morrow. Brothers; Jerry Glen Armstrong of Baton Rouge, LA, Jimmy Don Armstrong of Pottsboro, TX and David Smith of Denison, TX. Sisters, Betty Faye McClendon of Poplarville, MS. and Sandra Kay Longacre of Garland, TX and 2 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6pm to 8pm, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel and funeral services will be 11am, Tuesday March 19,2019 at Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel. Chaplain Dr. Reverend Cherie Fry will officiate the services. Pallbearers are Travis Campbell, Choice Orr, Eyan Orr, Quinton Orr, Austin Futtrell and Rorie Morrow. Burial will follow in Georgetown cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Condolence's may be registered at www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
