Eddie Lee Brogdon, age 69, of Gordonville, TX, passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Rhonda of Gordonville, TX, his mother; Rosellen Brogdon of Collinsville, TX, his children; Roy Lee Thomas & wife Barbara of Sherman, TX, Jason Dwayne Brogdon & wife Amanda of Tom Bean, TX, Belinda Michelle Brogdon & husband Josh Smith of Southmayd, TX, his sister; Barbara Cantrell & husband Doug of Collinsville, TX, brother; James Roy Brogdon &wife Raquel of Gordonville, TX, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, other family & many friends.
A memorial service will be held later when the crisis is over.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020