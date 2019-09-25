|
|
Eddie Louis Presley was born in Colbert, Oklahoma to Georgia and Joe Presley on August 21, 1942. Lewis was one of eight children born to the Presley clan. Eddie was named for his maternal grand-father, 'Papa Eddie' Porter.
Louis as he was often called, attended school in Colbert where he cultivated a love for basketball. A member of the New Farmers of America, a school based organization for black students who are enrolled in vocational agriculture courses, he enjoyed summers on his Aunt and Uncle's farm in Allen, Texas.
Like many mid-westerners in the 1960's, some of the Presley's were caught up in the rush to move west to take advantage of good weather and new opportunities, Louis moved with his older sister, Mae, to Los Angeles for a short time and attended L.A.'s Manual Arts High School. After high school, his basketball prowess led him all the way to college in Kansas where some of two of his older brothers had relocated. He left school soon after starting classes, upon receiving draft papers requiring him to enlist in the military. Louis joined in the army and served his country in Vietnam before being honorably discharged.
After the war, Louis returned to Oklahoma briefly, before setting in Los Angeles, near family, including older siblings, Mae, Herbert and Hazel. Upon arriving in LA, he applied to work at the Fire Department, the Los Angeles Police Department and ADT. ADT called first and he embarked on a long career as an electrician, installation technician, account manager and finally supervisor with the company before retiring.
In 1969, Louis met Cynthia Beckford, a girl from Honduras, Central America. Cynthia was new to United States and they hit it off immediately. Soon, they fell in love and shortly after welcomed their first born, Camille Antoinette Presley. They married and the ensuing years were busy and plentiful. In 1977, their youngest, Michelle Sylvia was born.
After retirement, Louis' mom, Georgia began ailing, and asked him to come home and help with her care. Once there, he opened a club in his hometown of Colbert. He named it, the Ebony Rose. Running the club was one of the great joys of his life, It was the culmination of a lifelong dream to own his own establishment. He threw himself into making it a preeminent spot for locals to come together and enjoy good food, good music and good company. Lewis enjoyed meeting friends, new and old and playing a part in creating community. He'd often open the Ebony Rose up to entertain just one or two if they needed a beer and wise, listening ear. Later he took on another important role as a member of the Colbert City Council, where he put his management and mediation skills to work for the betterment of the residents of Colbert.
After a long illness, Lewis died on September 19, 2019.
Louis loved music, he preferred the classics or as close to it as he could get, usually R and B, soul, and calypso, reggae and country. He enjoyed cartoons and fast food. He loved socializing with friends, old and new. He was the kind of person who never met a stranger and never missed an opportunity to share his wry sense of humor. Louis made up nicknames for many he came in contact with and loved to laugh and share funny stories with friends new and old. He enjoyed nice cars and working with his hands. A naturally gifted carpenter, Louis built bookcases, a garage in his home in Los Angeles and enjoyed customizing van interiors, which he outfitted with custom cabinetry and equipment. He was an early riser and preferred to take advantage of every minute of his day to be as useful and productive as he could be. Louis loved fishing with his brothers and friends. He was one of the last of the old school gentlemen who wasn't dressed unless he was wearing a sharp hat, a crisp shirt and jeans pressed with a hard crease. Louis especially loved spending time with his love, Jackie and eating chicken with their dog, Riley. He loved his daughters and was a proud grandfather.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia and Joe; brothers, James Henry, Robert 'Hazel', Hubert Lee, Bobby Joe; and sisters, Eva Mae, Maime Lou, and Minnie.
He is survived by his devoted partner, Jackie Nicholas; loving daughters, Camille Presley Andrews and Michelle Presley; Jackie's sons, Matthew and Nicholas, and their dog, Riley; brothers, Cecil and Jimmy; son-in-law, David and his grandsons: Evan Edward, David Alexander, Aidan and Ian Andrews; nieces and nephews: Maria Presley, Karlette Presley, Kevin Charles Presley, Enrico Gregory, Steph Thomas, Joshua Gardner and several grand nieces and nephews.
Eddie, Edward, Big P, Louis, Ben-way, Ed, Thin Ham, Slim..Daddy, will be eternally loved and forever missed by those who knew him.
Louis' celebration of life will be on Friday, September 27th at 10 a.m. at Cravens Funeral Home, 225 West Brockett Street, Sherman, followed by interment at Colbert East Cemetery in Colbert, Oklahoma. The Presley family is under the personal care of the Cravens Funeral Home, Sherman, Texas; (903) 893-6110.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019