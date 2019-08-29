Home

Eddie Lynn Perry Sr.

Eddie Lynn Perry Sr. Obituary
Eddie Lynn Perry, 73, of Mesquite, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence in Mesquite.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday at Union Cemetery in Crossroads, TX. Family will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Perry of Mesquite; daughter, Beckie Lynn Perry Donnell (Michael) of Garland; son, Eddie Lynn Perry Jr. (Kristal) of Mesquite; sisters, Frances Glasgow of Whitton, TX, Lois Bancroft of Powell, TX, and Dorothy Hume of Jacksonville, TX; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
