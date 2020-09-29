1/
EDGAR COLE
GUNTER–Edgar Cole, 84, died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Denison, TX.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:00PM at Gunter Cemetary with Pastor Danny Miller officiating.
Family visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 frm 12:00pm-1:30pm at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Gunter.
Mr. Cole is survived by his wife, Barbara Cole of Gunter, daughters Paula Johnson & husband Royce of Lone Star, Rhonda Jaresh & husband, Terry of Gunter, sons Eddie E. Cole & wife Barbara of Bonham, Kenneth Cole & wife Carolina of West, Marion Cole & wife Linda of Gunter, Leroy Cole & wife Amy of Colbert. 20 Grandchildren, numerous Great-Grandchildren, sister Mary McBride & numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
