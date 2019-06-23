ANNA - Edith Decker Doudney died Friday, June 21 at home in Anna, Texas with her loving daughter by her side.

She was born in Emory, Texas on October 31, 1927, to Elmer and Vannie Leota (Smith) Decker. She was the 3rd child of 7.

After attending East Texas State Teacher's College she taught in the Anna ISD where she retired after 33 years of service. Mrs. Doudney enjoyed collecting kerosene lamps and reading.

Survived by daughter Kathy Doudney, sisters Margie Harvey of Emory, Lillian Hukill of Lindale and Ann Staggs of Balch Springs and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, Bill Doudney, Sister Christine McAree, brothers Jessie Decker and Scott Decker, and adopted brother Z D Brown.

Services will be held at 10:30AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Wayne Walters, officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3:00PM at the Smyrna Cemetery, in Emory, Texas. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Scoggins Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225.

