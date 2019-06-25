|
ANNA - Edith Decker Doudney died Friday, at home in Anna.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Wayne Walters will officiate. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Smyrna Cemetery in Emory. The family will received friends Sunday at the funeral home.
She is survived by daughter Kathy Doudney and sisters Margie Harvey of Emory, Lillian Hukill of Lindale and Ann Staggs of Balch Springs.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 25, 2019
